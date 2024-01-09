Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 17,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 6,003 call options.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $9.69 on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,213. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

