STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 2.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.53. 84,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,022,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 144,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,613,750 shares in the company, valued at $344,076,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 920,868 shares of company stock worth $29,943,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after buying an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 91.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 56.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

