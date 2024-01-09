SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. 129,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

