Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,647. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $321.28 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

