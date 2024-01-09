Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

