Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $202.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

