SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

UPS opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

