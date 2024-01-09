Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,297 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. 195,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

