Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 687,480 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,699,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

