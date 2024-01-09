RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

