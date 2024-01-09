Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.69. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $126.67 and a 52-week high of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,599 shares of company stock worth $103,434,521. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

