Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $38.83 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

