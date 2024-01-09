River Oaks Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 16,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,334. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

