River Oaks Capital LLC Reduces Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up 7.6% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,989. The stock has a market cap of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.