River Oaks Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.