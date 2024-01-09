River Oaks Capital LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 94,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,607 shares of company stock worth $64,685. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 2,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,479. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Investar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

