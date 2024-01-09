River Oaks Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. First Merchants accounts for approximately 2.5% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Merchants worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

