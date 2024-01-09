River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions comprises 3.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,295. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

