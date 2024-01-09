Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

