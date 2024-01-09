Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 331,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,033. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

