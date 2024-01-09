Planning Directions Inc. Buys 1,403 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.2% during the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 1,217,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $475.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

