Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. 1,055,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

