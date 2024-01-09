PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RCS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

