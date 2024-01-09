PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of RCS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
