PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

In other PIMCO Income Strategy Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

