Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Position Increased by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 366.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp accounts for about 4.1% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 136.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 21,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

