PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

