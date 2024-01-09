Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,817 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.23. 133,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,264. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.67 and a 200 day moving average of $388.16.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.