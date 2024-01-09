Oppenheimer Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.29.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $402.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.84 and a 200 day moving average of $378.62. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.