Oppenheimer Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $15.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE SG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.85. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,336 shares of company stock worth $790,680. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

