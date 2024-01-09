Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

