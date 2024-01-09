Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $382,474 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

