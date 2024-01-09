Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $382,474. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after buying an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

