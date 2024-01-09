NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. 2,393,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,692. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

