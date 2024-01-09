MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 26,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 926,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 122.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 465,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

