MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 26,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 926,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
MultiPlan Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.