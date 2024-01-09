Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

MS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

