Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $256,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,878. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

