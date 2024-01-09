Medical Properties Trust’s (MPW) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MPW opened at $3.39 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

