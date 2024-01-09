MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 3.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 2,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
MediaAlpha Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.13.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
