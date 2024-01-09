MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 3.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 2,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 449.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

