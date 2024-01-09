Mathes Company Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,691. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

