Mathes Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.78. The stock had a trading volume of 784,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,502. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

