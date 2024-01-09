Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.99. 553,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

