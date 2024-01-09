Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $15.92 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

