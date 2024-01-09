MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $22.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 817.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

