MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $22.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.
MAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of MAG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.02.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.