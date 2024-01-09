Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lindsay by 193,938.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,573,000 after buying an additional 833,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $15,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

