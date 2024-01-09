Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.53. 910,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,174. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

