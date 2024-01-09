Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.24 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Lear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

