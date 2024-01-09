Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE LW opened at $107.38 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after buying an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

