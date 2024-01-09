Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,180,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,881,930. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $268.97 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average is $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

