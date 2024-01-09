KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.
KLA Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of KLA stock opened at $556.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.19. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
