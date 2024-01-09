KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.20.

AVB stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

